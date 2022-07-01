Boston businesses banking on tourists for big Fourth of July weekend

BOSTON -- For the first time in three years, Boston's big Fourth of July celebration is back.

Many businesses are banking on the return of tourists to get through the summer.

The people in charge at Boston Harbor City Cruises are hoping it stays warm, with the sunshine bringing people out during this long holiday weekend.

"This is the best. This is when we do it all. Every piece of equipment is moving. We have all of our boats going out carrying tourists and locals alike, showing off Boston Harbor," said Bob Lawler of Boston Harbor City Cruises.

It's a big money maker for the businesses along the Wharf in Boston, who are relying heavily on some nice weather,

The heat is also welcomed by tourists, like the Elashkar family from Ontario, Canada.

They're excited to celebrate Fourth of July among Americans with whale watching and fireworks.

"The weather is amazing. Compared to Canada, it's such a different environment. It's very fun," said tourist Maya Elachkar.

It's a chance for these tourist destinations to recoup their losses from the pandemic.

"We're seeing more people coming. Not just out of the state, but out of the country, which is great. We did not have that last year. And we're starting to fill up," said Lawler.

And for local and tourists alike, they're hoping to enjoy a dry Independence Day.

