Boston Bruins start road trip with 6-5 loss to Golden Knights in Las Vegas

By MARK ANDERSON AP Sports Writer

William Karlsson scored twice, Pavel Dorofeyev had his NHL-leading sixth goal and Jack Eichel became the first player this season to 10 points as the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Boston Bruins 6-5 on Thursday night.

Mark Stone added three assists for the Golden Knights to stretch his points streak to five games. Cole Reinhardt and Tomas Hertl scored, with Hertl's goal ending the Bruins' streak of 14 successful penalty kills to open the season, and Karlsson's came on a short-handed opportunity and a power play. Akira Schmid made 19 saves.

Dorofeyev, who also had an assist, tied Ottawa's Shane Pinto for the league lead in goals. Eichel had his fifth goal to extend his points streak to five games and later added an assist. Mitch Marner had two assists.

Tanner Jeannot, Nikita Zadorov, David Pastrnak, Mark Kastelic and Michael Eyssimont scored goals for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots.

Vegas has picked up at least a point in all five games.

The Golden Knights appeared well on their way to victory with a 6-3 lead 2:19 into the third period before Boston answered with goals from Kastelic and Eyssimont 1:07 apart.

Vegas received a scare late in the second period when Eichel took a puck on the side of the skate. He went to the bench for the rest of the period, but did not go to the locker room until the second intermission. Eichel returned to the ice in the third period.

Las Vegas Aces players A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd were shown on the video board with the WNBA trophy during the second intermission, drawing a roar from the crowd. The Aces have won three titles in four years.

