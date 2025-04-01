Truck crashes into building in Boston's Chinatown, several people hurt

A box truck crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood not far from Downtown Crossing, injuring several people.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Ave.

"We don't have any reason to believe that this was an intentional act," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox added that it appears to be a "tragic accident more than anything else."

Boston Chinatown crash

Steven Shaffer, Deputy Chief for the Boston Fire Department, said five people were hurt, including the driver. Two people suffered critical injuries and two people had minor injuries, he said.

Following the crash, the driver was trapped in the cab of the truck and needed to be removed by firefighters using extrication tools, according to the Boston Fire Department.

"A little chaotic. There were four people on the ground and one driver trapped. EMS and fire were tending to the victims and also trying to extricate the driver, making sure the scene was safe and that the truck was not going to tip over and cause more damage," Shaffer said.

Companies responded to Kneeland & HarrisonAve for a truck that struck multiple poles and was wedged between a pole and the building . Firefighters used extrication tools to removed the trapped driver from the cab of truck . pic.twitter.com/VgqMPBkFrI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 1, 2025

Box truck crash in Boston

A large number of police and firefighters could be seen in the area along with a heavily damaged box truck that appeared to have rolled onto its side.

Harrison Ave. and Kneeland Street have both been closed between Tyler and Washington streets.

No further information is currently available.