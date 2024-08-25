Kayakers find man's body in Boston's Charles River
BOSTON - Two kayakers found a man's body floating in the Charles River on Sunday morning.
When State Police from the Boston Barracks and the Marine Unit arrived at the scene, the body was in the water under the Massachusetts Avenue bridge on the Boston side.
The male victim has not been identified, and police are still investigating how the man died. State Police Crime Scene Services and the Suffolk County Detective Unit also responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.