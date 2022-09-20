Some Boston bike, bus lanes now permanent after Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON - It's the new Boston way: more bicycle lanes, more bus lanes, and less space for traffic. Even if drivers ignore signs for specially designated trains, the city is now making some of its temporary road changes permanent.

"They're making them permanent? Wonderful," said Joe Polito, a Boston driver with a touch of sarcasm. "The permanent bike lanes is definitely going to be a problem, never mind wintertime, not being used at all," he added.

Over the last month, Boston had tweaked some roads to accommodate more vehicles and bikes during the 30-day Orange Line train closure. "There's always so much traffic because that lane," said driver George Samaan, pointing to a new bus lane. "You can't drive in there anymore."

Now that trains are back, Mayor Michelle Wu wants to keep some of the changes in place. "We have to be creative and figure out the right balance for how we move as many people during rush hour as much as possible," she said.

At Northeastern University, cars could be seen swerving around bikes Tuesday, and double parking in newly permanent bus and bike lanes on Huntington Avenue. The far right lanes are posted with signs that read "bus bikes only". That's where Byron Aguirri rides a scooter to work. He said better signage would help. "And barriers for sure for everybody, scooters and bikers."

By Copley Square, busy Boylston Street is down to one lane of regular traffic with a bike lane on the left, a bus lane on the right, and drivers double-parked right next to a sign forbidding it. One man parked there said he simply had no other option, but he did have an idea. "Have people out here maybe directing the traffic or something."

The following street changes will remain in place:

Chinatown MBTA SL4 bus stop: City officials said this new bus stop provides a "vital link" for Chinatown residents to the Silver Line.

Copley Square area bus lanes: About 10,000 riders each weekday use the bus lanes that include Boylston Street (Ring Road to Clarendon Street); Clarendon Street (Boylston Street to Columbus Ave.); St. James Street (west of Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street).

South End loading zones and drop-off zones: Parking restriction changes will become permanent for improved curbside management and reduced double parking in the unprotected bike lane.

Jamaica Plain pavement marking and signage: Makes permanent elements such as "Don't Block the Box" and parking restrictions at corners to improve visibility.

Boylston Street one-way for vehicles: The city said closing part of Boylston Street (between Amory & Lamartine) to traffic throughout the shutdown decreased collisions and near-misses along the Southwest Corridor. Transportation officials said reopening the area as a one-way street from Amory to Lamartine for vehicles will support long-term bike connectivity plans and reduce crashes.

Huntington Avenue bus and bike priority lane: The priority bus and bike lane that was added to Huntington Avenue from Brigham Circle to Gainsborough Street will remain, improving speed for the Route 39 bus.

Columbus Avenue pop-up bike lane: The bike lane will remain in place until early December and then be removed for the season. Long-term planning is underway for a potential permanent facility.

Bluebikes parking: The City will retain Bluebikes docks added during the shutdown, with minor modifications, after record-breaking ridership number during the shutdown. Wu said the city is also exploring possibilities for a free or low-cost bike share service.