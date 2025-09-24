3 hospitalized after Beacon Hill shooting involving Boston police officers

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting involving Boston police officers Wednesday morning in the city's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

There is a large police presence outside a Beacon Hill apartment building.

It happened Wednesday morning on Mount Vernon Street in Boston around 6 a.m.

A Boston Police Department spokesperson only said that officers "were involved in an officer involved shooting at 97 Mount Vernon Street."

No other details about the shooting were released. Police said they expect to release more information soon.

Boston EMS confirmed to WBZ-TV that three people were hospitalized following the shooting.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.