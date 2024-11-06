Watch Live: Boston ballot shortages being investigated by Massachusetts Secretary of State

BOSTON - Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin has opened an investigation into the Boston Election Commission after some polling places ran out of ballots on Election Day.

Boston ballot shortages

The ballot shortages were reported at several locations in Ward 18, which includes parts of Hyde Park and West Roxbury.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn also posted on social media that the poll at Cathedral High School in the South End ran out of English-only ballots. Galvin's office said the locations ran out of ballots due to high voter turnout.

Voters waited for ballots at the Bates School on Beech St. in Roslindale, after the polling location ran out of them on Nov. 5, 2024. Jessica Burko

The ballots were replenished thanks to a police escort with lights and sirens. The Secretary of State's office also instructed the city to provide ballots to other locations to make sure they would not run out.

According to Galvin, election officials in the precincts were unable to get in contact with the Boston Election Commission when they noticed they were running low.

"This indicates that the City did not originally deliver an appropriate supply of ballots to precincts in Boston, did not have adequate communication channels with the polling places, and had no plan to deliver additional ballots as needed and in a timely manner," Galvin said in a letter to Eneida Tavares, the chair of the Boston Election Commission, on Wednesday.

"Unreasonable unnecessary delays"

"Although it appears that these locations ultimately received ballots, voters were subjected to unreasonable unnecessary delays in exercising their franchise," Galvin wrote. "This is unacceptable and contravenes the most fundamental principles of our democratic process."

Galvin said 766,200 ballots were printed by his office and delivered to polling places in Boston. A city spokesperson apologized for "any inconvenience or confusion" due to the shortages.

Galvin also said election officials were reminded on Monday about keeping in contact with poll workers to monitor the ballot quantities at polling locations.

There has been no comment yet from the Boston Election Commission.