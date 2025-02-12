Valentine's Day is a busy time for Boston balloon artist who got start at Fenway Park

BOSTON - A Boston-based artist is using balloons to show off her creativity and her work can now be seen all over the city for Valentine's Day.

Balloons at Fenway Park

Amy DesChenes got into balloon art when she was working for the Red Sox.

"I was doing face painting for Red Sox and one of their twisters left," DesChenes said. "And they told me I had to start twisting by Saturday, which was less than a week away. So I spent about 40 hours that week learning to twist balloons."

DesChenes has been working with balloons for 14 years now and has since started her own business, Boston Balloon Art. She said she loves seeing how her art makes people happy.

"That's really the reason that I do it and the reason that I get up in the morning because nothing feels as wonderful as seeing a person really happy from the work that you do," said DesChenes.

A balloon display created by Boston Balloon Art. Boston Balloon Art

DesChenes makes balloon art for all occasions, including birthdays, weddings, proms, gender reveals and sporting events.

Valentine's Day balloons

Valentine's Day is a busy time of year for her and her art will be on display all around Boston.

"I have four arches going into restaurants," DesChenes said. "Down at the Seaport, I have a really cool installation where there's going to be heart balloons hanging from the ceiling."

DesChenes said it's the bigger jobs she loves doing the most.

"You design everything ahead of time, the person signs off on it. You show up really early, no one's there and then you do the whole job," DesChenes said. "Take a couple of pictures, leave and then the people show up later and go wow because it's all done and they didn't see you building it."