Boston Archdiocese prays for victims of Minneapolis Catholic school shooting

The heartbreaking sadness after a school shooting in Minneapolis can also be felt in New England, especially in the Catholic community.

On Wednesday, a gunman fired into the Annunciation Catholic Church, full of children opening their school year in prayer. An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed and 17 others were injured.

The act of cruelty hitting the local Catholic community hard, many who are praying for those families as they went to mass Wednesday night.

"This is so sad and a tragedy for the families, my heart goes out to them," said Angela Kingsbury of Stoughton. "I never lose my faith, I always stay positive, believe in hope, prayer a better world."

FBI Director Kash Patel is now investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics.

"Violence is not the right answer and killing people is not the right answer and there is no need for it," said John Cunningham of Stoughton. "I'm just going to go in there and thank God it didn't happen here, but it can happen anywhere."

"It's an attack on organized religion," added Cunningham.

The Boston Archdiocese said in a statement, "We pray for Annunciation Parish and school seeking healing for the wounded, strength for the bereaved, and peace for the students who died while gathered with their classmates in prayer. May the intercession of Saint Michael the Archangel, defender of the innocent, deliver us from evil."

Message from Pope Leo XIV

At a time of mourning, the Archbishop of Minneapolis shared a message from Pope Leo who has a connection to the city where he did clinical pastoral training.

"His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was profoundly saddened to learn of the loss of life and injuries following the shooting that took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, and he sends his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child," said Archbishop Bernard Hebda.

Hebda is encouraging Catholics everywhere to look for ways to support those who've been impacted through prayer and action.