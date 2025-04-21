Watch CBS News
Man arrested after fleeing apartment with dead woman inside, police say

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023.
Riley Rourke,
Tammy Mutasa
Tammy Mutasa
Tammy Mutasa joined WBZ-TV as a multi-skilled journalist in January 2023.
Tammy Mutasa

/ CBS Boston

A man has been arrested after fleeing a Boston apartment with a dead woman inside, police say.

Police chase man in Allston

Police responded to Glenville Avenue in Allston around 8 p.m., where they discovered a woman's body in the apartment. After officers entered the apartment, a man jumped out of a window, and police chased him for a while.

"He was in the apartment where the woman was located, he fled that apartment through a window, broke a window, fled out the window and then led officers on a pretty extended foot pursuit so put those two and two together we'll see where that leads us," Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin explained in a press conference.

Witnesses say they saw a shirtless man running around the scene with a large knife that looked like a machete in his hand. The suspect attempted to steal a parked car during the chase, which led police through several yards and streets, McLaughlin said.

The man was eventually tased and placed under arrest on Park Vale Street, according to investigators.

McLaughlin said they are currently determining the relationship between the suspect and victim, but it was likely a domestic incident. The identity of the victim and suspect have not been released.

A weapon has been recovered, but officials would not disclose what kind of weapon it was at this time. Boston Police are investigating the incident. There is no more information.

