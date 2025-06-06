Bodycam video shows police officers save unconscious kayaker in cold Massachusetts pond

Plymouth Police rescue kayaker in distress with his own vessel and a canoe

Police officers in Plymouth, Massachusetts are being called heroes after they saved a kayaker who was unconscious and believed to be drowning.

It happened Wednesday morning on Long Pond. A 911 caller said a kayaker went overboard. When police officers got there, fishermen showed them where they last saw the man, who was face down in the water.

In body camera video released Friday, Officer Josh Smith is seen putting on a lifejacket and jumping in the man's kayak, which had drifted to shore. He rowed out to the unconscious kayaker.

"I jumped in, flipped him over and then shortly after, Officer Foley arrived in the canoe to help me support him," said Smith.

Officer Thomas Foley helped Smith keep the kayaker's head above water as Smith's lifejacket started to come loose.

"Adrenaline plays a big role"

"Adrenaline plays a big role in situations like that," said Foley. "In this particular case, and with any sort of emergency, from my experience, any sort of fears you have seem to just disappear in the moment. You get the mindset, you have a goal, you want to reach it and that boost of adrenaline certainly helps."

The Plymouth Fire Department then launched its rescue boat and brought the kayaker to shore, where he was unresponsive. Paramedics rushed him to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Plymouth, where he regained a pulse and started breathing on his own again. Police said the man, who has not been identified, remains in serious condition, but had shown signs of progress as of Friday.

Smith was also taken to Beth Israel Deaconess for treatment because he had spent so much time in the cold water, which was about 50 degrees.

Smith said police officers undergo water training at the police academy and Plymouth's police department also has a marine unit that offers water training.

"Definitely wear your lifejacket"

Police said they shared the body camera video as a reminder to boaters and kayakers to always wear a lifejacket when going out on the water.

"Definitely wear your lifejacket," said Smith. "God forbid any medical issue or anything happens where you end up out of the boat, it's a lot easier to find you, get to you and save you if you have your lifejacket."