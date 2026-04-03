'Bob's Burgers' actor Eugene Mirman says he's "relatively alright" after fiery New Hampshire toll booth crash

"Bob's Burgers" actor Eugene Mirman said in a social media post Friday that he's doing "relatively alright" after crashing his car into a New Hampshire toll booth earlier this week.

Mirman was seriously hurt when his electric Lucid Gravity crashed into the Bedford Toll Plaza and burst into flames Tuesday afternoon. A New Hampshire State Trooper assigned to protect Gov. Kelly Ayotte pulled Mirman from the burning wreckage. Ayotte used a fire extinguisher to help put out the flames.

"Thank you so much for all the well wishes, love and kind messages from friends and strangers. I am extraordinarily thankful to the heroic people that pulled me from the car and to the warm, kind and talented staff at the hospital that cared for me and got me on the mend! I am thankful beyond words to be here," Mirman said on Instagram Friday.

The comedian maintained his sense of humor following the crash.

"I don't have my phone, so haven't been online much. I do not recommend my method of decreasing screen-time. If you're a friend who sent a kind, loving message, you should know that it was hard to not respond with, "I'd love to be on your podcast,'" he explained.

WBZ-TV reached out to Mirman at his home in Massachusetts Friday, but he declined an interview.

Eugene Mirman crashed his car at the Bedford toll booth in New Hampshire on March 31, 2026 New Hampshire State Police

Who is Eugene Mirman?

Mirman has played Gene Belcher on more than 300 episodes of "Bob's Burgers" and "The Bob's Burgers Movie."

He has also starred in "Archer," "Delocated," and a documentary about the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival in Brooklyn titled "It Started As A Joke."

The 51-year-old actor, also known as Yevegny, was born in Moscow and grew up in Massachusetts.