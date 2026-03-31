Driver pulled from fiery New Hampshire toll booth crash by Gov. Kelly Ayotte's security detail

A member of the security detail for Gov. Kelly Ayotte pulled a driver from a burning car following a fiery crash at the Bedford, New Hampshire toll plaza.

It happened around noon Tuesday on the Everett Turnpike.

New Hampshire State Police closed northbound lanes on the busy road after the car hit the toll plaza and burst into flames.

A short time later, state police said that a member of the governor's security detail rushed in to pull the driver from the car.

In addition, police said Gov. Ayotte and other witnesses also provided assistance.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the driver involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by New Hampshire State Police.

A fiery crash at the Bedford toll booth in New Hampshire. Christopher Richard

The Bedford toll booth has been the site of several serious crashes in recent years.

In 2021, a 65-year-old man was killed after crashing in to the concrete barrier. Police said at the time that speed appeared to have been a factor.

A Manchester woman and another man were both seriously injured in November 2025 after a minivan slammed into the structure. Police also said at the time that speed appeared to have factored into that crash.

Ayotte, a Republican, defeated Democrat Joyce Craig in 2024 to become the successor of Gov. Chris Sununu, who had served as New Hampshire governor since 2016.

Bedford, New Hampshire is located about 55 miles from Boston, about 15 miles north of the Massachusetts border.