Sports Final Special Edition with Bob Lobel

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- In a special Christmas night edition of Sports Final, Steve Burton sat down for a lengthy chat with longtime WBZ-TV Sports director Bob Lobel. The special featured plenty of stories from Lobel's three-decade run as the face of Boston sports on local television.

You can watch the special in its entirety below, clipped into four segments.

In the first segment, Steve and Lobel reunite at Lobel's house and discuss a recent honor for Lobel: The Gold Circle Award.

"Just another brick in the wall, Steve," Lobel joked of the award.

Lobel also talks about the invention of the "Panic Button" and the first time he said the phrase, "Why can't we get players like that?" Check out the segment here:

A very special Sports Final with Bob Lobel 05:02

In the second segment of the show, the two revisited a special -- but dangerous -- moment in Sports Final history. After the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI off the leg of Adam Vinatieri, Lobel invited the kicker in to recreate one of his famous boots from the title run: His game-tying field goal against the Raiders in the famous "Snow Bowl."

As everyone found out, it's not always wise to kick a football in a television studio. At least it made for some great TV! Check out the full segment here:

Sports Final: Revisiting Adam Vinatieri's field goal kick inside WBZ studios 04:12

In the third segment, Lobel and Burton discuss Lobel's famous sit down interview with Ted Williams, Larry Bird, and Bobby Orr on Sports Final. Find out how Williams got into the mix -- and how he almost didn't make it -- and why Lobel has never gone back to watch his chat with three Boston sports legends.

Check out the full segment here:

Sports Final: Inside Bob Lobel's famous sitdown with Ted Williams, Larry Bird, and Bobby Orr 05:21

 In the final segment of the show, Lobel gives Burton a Christmas present that he's been holding onto for years! Watch the exchange here, as the two wrap up an incredible Sports Final special!

Sports Final: A special moment between Bob Lobel and Steve Burton 02:16

First published on December 28, 2022 / 9:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

