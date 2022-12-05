Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel to be honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award

BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel will receive a special honor at a celebration dinner on Monday night.

Lobel will receive the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more.

He joined the WBZ sports team back in 1979 and became sports director in 1981, and spent more than 30 years here anchoring the nightly sportscasts, Sports Final, and Patriots 5th Quarter.