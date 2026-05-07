Low number lottery winners announced for blue Massachusetts license plate: "A once in a generation opportunity"

A lottery was held in Massachusetts Thursday, but the prize was not cash. It was a low number "MA 250" commemorative blue license plate.

It's the most popular specialty plate in Massachusetts, with MassDOT saying nearly 80,000 people have one. A fraction of that figure will now be getting a coveted low number plate.

"This year we've saved 1,000 iconic blue plates for a once in a generation opportunity," said Colleen Ogilvie, Registrar of Motor Vehicles in a video announcing the winners.

A total of 48,457 residents entered the 250th Anniversary Low Number Plate Lottery, the RMV said. People had a chance to land plates 1 through 999 and the 1776 plate.

Massachusetts 250 license plate CBS Boston

MassDOT broadcasted the winners online, with each of the numbers coming with a piece of state lore.

Steven Nichols won license plate 17. It will be his second blue plate. "I rolled the dice, and the dice rolled in my favor," Nichols said.

Like many, Nichols was drawn in by the uniqueness of the license plate. "The blue color stands out, matches the car," Nichols said.

Winner Michael Wilkinson felt the same way. "So, I ended up with the MA45 plate," Wilkinson said.

After seeing the popularity of the plates sore, he wanted in on the action. "I am like I am probably not going to win, but then I see my name pop up and I'm like OK, that's crazy," Wilkinson said.

Winners have until August 28 to come forward. It will cost $40 every two years for the plate.

People can also turn down the offer if they don't like the number they won.

"We did pull 100 alternate winners that we would go randomly through the list if anyone were to decline what they won," Ogilvie told WBZ.

The complete list of winners and alternate winners was posted on the RMV's website.