Low number lottery for blue Massachusetts license plate attracts nearly 50,000 entries

Tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents are trying their luck in the low number lottery for the state's new blue license plates, which have proved wildly popular with drivers.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles announced the low number lottery for the "MA 250" commemorative plate back in February. Winners will be revealed on Thursday, May 7 at 1 p.m. on the RMV website.

A total of 48,457 residents entered the 250th Anniversary Low Plate Lottery, the RMV said. In comparison, the RMV's last low plate number lottery in 2025 drew about 19,000 entries.

One thousand low number plates are up for grabs this time, including plates 1 through 999 and a special "1776" plate.

The RMV says the plates, which proclaim "250 Years of Independence," are the most popular specialty plate in Massachusetts, with more than 71,000 already on the road. The blue background with a 1776 insignia surrounded by 13 stars is an eye-catching departure from the typical Massachusetts plates that have a plain white background.

Massachusetts 250 license plate CBS Boston

Winners don't get to pick their number; they will be awarded using an electronic random number generator system.

Anyone who wins has until Aug. 28 to switch their plates. The special blue plates cost $60 and drivers need to pay a $40 specialty plate fee every other year to keep it.

Before winners are revealed, the RMV will host a special broadcast Thursday at noon, "highlighting the stories, trivia, and local lore behind select numbers featured in the 250th Anniversary Low Plate Lottery."