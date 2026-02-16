Looking for a new blue Massachusetts license plate? Now there's a lottery for it.

The new blue Massachusetts license plates have been a huge hit. Now the state is holding a lottery for drivers who want to get one with a low number.

In just seven months, Massachusetts has issued a record 57,000 blue plates. They stand out from typical Massachusetts license plates because the background is blue with white letters and numbers. There is a 1776 insignia on it surrounded by 13 stars and the phrase "250 Years of Independence."

The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced the lottery Monday. Anyone interested has until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 17 to apply. Winners will be announced on May 7 and posted on the RMV's website.

"There are 1,000 plates available through the lottery, numbered from 1-999 and including the symbolic 1776," the Department of Transportation said in a statement.

If you're a winner, you will not get to request a specific plate number. They will be awarded "using an electronic random number generator system," MassDOT said.

The Massachusetts 250 license plate. CBS Boston

The blue license plates cost $60 and you have to pay a $40 specialty plate fee every other year to keep it. If you win one of the low plates in the lottery you will have until Friday, August 28 to switch your plates.

"We are so excited to continue this celebration of American and state history by enabling all qualified Massachusetts residents a chance to win a coveted low number on the popular commemorative plate," said Registry of Motor Vehicles Registrar Colleen Ogilvie.

To apply for the lottery, visit the RMV's website.