Blue Angels are set to fly over New Hampshire. Here's what to know about the air show this weekend.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are taking flight this weekend in New England for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show.

The F/A-18 Hornet Fighter Jets arrived at Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth on Tuesday. Organizers said that local residents may notice aircraft rehearsing in the area beginning on Thursday.

Here's what to know about the air show, which is returning to New Hampshire for the first time since 2012.

When is the Thunder over New Hampshire Air Show?

The air show is on Saturday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 7. Gates open at 9 a.m., and flying starts at noon.

Flying will end at 4:15 p.m., with gates closing at 5 p.m.

New Hampshire Air Show performers

The Blue Angels are the stars of the show. They can fly as close as 18 inches apart and reach speeds of nearly 700 mph during performances.

The opening attraction for the Blue Angels is the U.S. Marines C-130 known as "Fat Albert." The support aircraft can carry up to 45,000 pounds of cargo.

Other performers include the F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, a KC-46A Pegasus refueling aircraft and a UH-60 Blackhawk. Click here for a full list of performers.

Thunder over New Hampshire Air Show tickets

General admission is free and does not require a ticket. Upscale and tented seating is sold out.

There could be some rain in the forecast this weekend. There are no refunds because of the weather. If flying is delayed due to weather, there will be ground displays of military aircraft for visitors to see up close until performances can resume.

New Hampshire air show parking

All on-site parking has already been booked up, organizers say. The show says there are still some additional spots available at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, with shuttle service provided to the air show.

Portsmouth police said no parking will be allowed on Grafton Drive, including the "truck turnaround," on Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"If you are going to the show, please anticipate some traffic delays," police said.

The department also noted that pets are not allowed at the show and they should not be left behind in parked cars.