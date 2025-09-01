Legally blind man who was stabbed at Plymouth, Massachusetts Walmart says he was defending coworker

Man who was stabbed at Walmart in Massachusetts says he hopes that there can be forgiveness

Man who was stabbed at Walmart in Massachusetts says he hopes that there can be forgiveness

Man who was stabbed at Walmart in Massachusetts says he hopes that there can be forgiveness

A legally blind man who was stabbed at a Walmart in Plymouth, Massachusetts, over the weekend said that the incident started because he was defending his coworker.

Twenty-eight-year-old Desmond James said that while he was shopping and checking out his groceries on Saturday evening at the Walmart on Colony Place around 7 p.m., he heard a man insulting a black Walmart employee.

"He made some racist remarks that I can't even say on TV. I reprimanded him a bit and told him he will be held accountable to his words," James said. "He instantly got aggressive, and he put his hands on me, and I admit from there forward, there are things I could've done differently, but I decided to start defending myself."

He said things, then spiraled out of control.

"During the tussle, I grabbed his shirt and I swung him down to the ground. He reached into his pocket and grabbed a pocketknife. I didn't see it because my eyesight is being bad. He managed to stick me in the leg,'' he said. "It didn't hit a vein, it didn't hit a main artery or anything. The ambulance showed up in time."

The suspect fled the scene after the fight. James had to get three stitches after the incident, but said that he hopes that both he and the suspect can forgive each other.

Police found and arrested the 65-year-old suspect, who is from Kingston. His name has not been released. He faces numerous charges, including disorderly conduct, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday.