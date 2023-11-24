Wrentham Outlets Black Friday shoppers fill stores early as police restrict traffic

Crowds converge before stores open at Wrentham Outlets for Black Friday shopping

WRENTHAM - The Wrentham Outlets had crowds of eager Black Friday shoppers this morning, even before the stores there opened.

Lines started forming outside the Nike store and other shops before sunrise Friday. Many opened at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. to start the Christmas holiday shopping season.

The weather is expected to stay cool in the 40's Friday, but there's no rain in the forecast, which should keep the crowds coming.

Wrentham Outlets Black Friday Hours

Wrentham Police said these are the hours the outlets will be open this weekend:

Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

They're also closing or restricting traffic on these streets all weekend:

Nickerson Lane at Rt. 1A

Berry St. at Wampum St.

Berry St. at Rt.1A

Taunton St. at George St.

Taunton St. at Beach St.

Taunton St. at Cowell St.

South St. at West St.

West St. at Green St.

George St. at Rt.1

High St. at South St.

Everett Skinner Rd. at Cowell St.

Everett Skinner Rd. at Wampum St.

"Best advice is plan ahead and stay away if you're not joining the shopping crowds," police said on their Facebook page.

Plainville Police said traffic will be limited on 10 streets near the Wrentham Outlets Friday to keep shoppers out of nearby neighborhoods.

Anyone who lives on these streets will get a card they can put on their dashboard or mirror. The cards can be picked up at the Plainville Police Department. Residents will have to show their Massachusetts driver's license to get one.

Berry Street

Horseshoe Drive

Wampum Street

Everett Skinner Road

Cowell Street

Cowellside Drive

Dorothy Lane

Oakridge Drive

Country Hill Lane

The traffic restrictions started at 6 a.m. and will last until 9 p.m. throughout the Thanksgiving weekend.