Black Friday shoppers out early looking for in-store only deals at Burlington Mall

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BURLINGTON - An estimated 114 million Americans are expected to shop on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Many are expected to shop online, but there were plenty of people at the Burlington Mall when it opened at 6 a.m., most of them teenagers.

"A lot of the deals are only offered in-store," Sheila Hennessy, the director of mall marketing, told WBZ-TV. "The stores have done a great job, the inventory, the color, the selection, the sizes, it's all here and the best thing is, when you shop in-store you get take it home with you and you don't have to wait for the delivery truck to bring it."

Hennessy said 33 new stores have opened at the Burlington Mall this year. It's open until 9 p.m. 

November 25, 2022

