Black bear spotted in Spring Street area of East Bridgewater
EAST BRIDGEWATER - A black bear was seen in East Bridgewater and police are urging residents to just let the bear roam.
The bear was seen in the Spring Street area close to Route 18.
Police are asking residents to not look for the bear or approach it. Residents are also asked to bring in birdfeeders, keep a close eye on pets when letting them out and to put up electric fencing around any livestock.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.