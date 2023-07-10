Watch CBS News
Black bear spotted in Spring Street area of East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER - A black bear was seen in East Bridgewater and police are urging residents to just let the bear roam.

The bear was seen in the Spring Street area close to Route 18.

Police are asking residents to not look for the bear or approach it. Residents are also asked to bring in birdfeeders, keep a close eye on pets when letting them out and to put up electric fencing around any livestock.

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

July 9, 2023

