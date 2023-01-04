Bills will hold meetings and walkthrough on Wednesday, in preparation for playing the Patriots on Sunday

BOSTON -- Uncertainty and consternation still hover over the Buffalo Bills, as they still await positive news on the status of safety Damar Hamlin.

As a result, it's been unclear how the team will approach this week, and whether or not it's realistic that the players will be able to suit up and play their scheduled game against the Patriots on Sunday.

For now, it appears as though the Bills are going to try to move forward and prepare to play.

On Wednesday morning, the Bills announced that they will be holding team meetings and running a walkthrough.

Understandably, no players or coaches will be made available to speak to the media.

The Bills will hold meetings and a walk-through today. The team will not have any media availability today. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 4, 2023

Still, the preparation indicates that the team will at least be starting to put in the work that will go toward playing on Sunday.

There obviously remain some unresolved matters in terms of Buffalo's suspended game in Cincinnati and the impact it will have on the AFC standings, and the Patriots' playoff chances hinge largely on the outcome of Sunday's upcoming game in Buffalo. All of that, though, still matters little in relation to the status of Hamlin.