Billerica residents want accountability in rash of vandalism cases

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

BILLERICA - For the past few weeks, folks in Billerica say they have been keeping an eye out for suspicious activity. A series of vandalism incidents has left damage to everything from mailboxes to fences.

One neighbor said his mailbox was knocked down before Halloween. He spoke with WBZ-TV but did not want to have his name published.

"We were in the house and heard a bunch of noise outside and tried to look outside but it was too dark. Then heard some smacking and eventually came out and saw the mailbox was hit sideways a little bit," he said.

This homeowner said he saw a group of younger males walking up the street before running away.

Billerica Police recently released a video showing two people running up to a home's mailbox, knocking it over, before running away.

Police sent a notice out to the community asking people who lived on Glad Valley Drive, Fardon Road, and French Street to look over any doorbell camera video and turn it over to them if there is evidence of suspicious activity.

Another neighbor told WBZ-TV these incidents have been going on for too long and wanted to see more police patrolling the area.

"I am getting frustrated," she said. "I want to know why it's going on for so long. I mean this is getting ridiculous, this is absolutely out of control as far as I'm concerned."

First published on November 13, 2022 / 6:52 PM

