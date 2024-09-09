A Massachusetts HVAC company was having difficulty hiring workers. So they started a trade school.

BILLERICA - A Massachusetts company having a hard time finding workers is taking matters into their own hands, opening a new trade school to train students themselves.

"In the construction industry we have over 650,000 open positions, and the service industry is very similarly staffed," Medford Wellington Service Company CEO Mike Lacrosse said.

Skilled trade workers hard to find

Medford Wellington Service Company is one of many across the country struggling to find skilled trade workers.

"Really what's happening, its hurting our customers," Lacrosse said.

The HVAC company out of Billerica has been in business for over 50 years. Now they're getting creative to find employees, opening a trade school right on their property to hopefully solve the shortage problem.

"If they're able to take what we learn in the classroom and put it out in the field once they get out there independently, that's the best thing to see as a teacher," instructor Jake Ingraham said.

HVAC company opens trade school

Ingraham will be one of several teachers taking students through trade courses in the new classrooms and workshops.

The first 300 students will start classes this month.

"If you're somebody who likes to solve problems, likes to learn new skills, the trade is definitely something to get into," Ingraham said.

To make it all happen, Medford Wellington teamed up with Gould Construction Institute. Their partnership means the school can offer multiple trades from HVAC, to electric and carpentry.

"We have six classrooms, and a big shop space. We're really excited about the future here," said Steven Sullivan, director of workforce development for Associated Builders and Contractors Massachusetts.

Job opportunities for students

Sullivan told WBZ-TV that students will be able to get their certifications and have job opportunities with one of their hundreds of companies.

"We're scraping to get people to think about how valuable it is to come into this industry and make a family wage right away," Sullivan said. "That means one person can work and support the family."

With inflation at about 3% and a lack of workers, Lacrosse said he's seeing a direct impact on the customer.

"If you think about your home, how quickly would it take for a technician to get out to your house to fix it? Well it's taking weeks right now, so we need more technicians in the field to serve our customers long term," he said.

He hopes the new school can help change that, and better the industry as a whole.

How to enroll

One thousand students have signed up for the year. The school's official opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for October.

To learn more about Medford Wellington's job opportunities, visit: medfordwellington.com/careers

To learn more and to enroll with Gould Construction Institute, visit: https://www.gwgci.org/

To learn more about Building Mass Careers, visit: https://www.buildingmasscareers.org/