Celtics, NBA legends remember the late, great Bill Walton

BOSTON -- Tributes for Bill Walton began shortly after news broke Monday that NBA Hall of Famer had died at the age of 71. Walton, who won a pair of NCAA Championships at UCLA and two NBA titles during his pro career, is being remembered as a game-changing player and a fun spirit who absolutely loved the game of basketball.

Walton played only two seasons with the Celtics in Boston, but was the sixth man for the 1985-86 championship team that is considered by many to be the greatest team in NBA history. He may have been at the end of his career during his time with the Celtics, but he had a massive impact on that team off the bench.

Celtics call Bill Walton "one of the most consequential players of his era"

Here is the statement the Celtics issued about Walton.

"Bill Walton was one of the most consequential players of his era. A Hall of Famer, Most Valuable Player, and two-time NBA Champion, Walton could do it all, possessing great timing, complete vision of the floor, excellent fundamentals, and was of one of the greatest passing big men in league history. He derived great joy from basketball and music, and deeply cherished his moments with teammates and friends. As a Celtic, Bill overcame years of debilitating injuries, regained his zest for the game, and helped guide the 1986 Boston Celtics championship with both his play and his spirit. The Boston Celtics celebrate Bill's wonderful life and legacy, and send their deepest sympathies to the Walton family."

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown sent out a post about Walton on X ahead of the Celtics-Pacers Game 4 on Monday night.

Rest in peace Bill Walton 🤍 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 27, 2024

Statement from Celtics ownership group on passing of Bill Walton

"Bill Walton was a great person: generous of spirit, always quick to compliment his teammates, a multi-time champion and of course a Hall of Famer. We are proud to call him one of the greatest Celtics who ever lived."

A larger-than-life personality with a love for the game like no other 💚#ForeverGreen pic.twitter.com/Sn7GuCzZa5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 27, 2024

Trail Blazers, Clippers remember Bill Walton

After his stellar career at UCLA, which included two titles and an 88-game winning streak, Walton was the first overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1974. Injuries hampered his first three seasons in the NBA, but he led Portland to a championship in 1977, earning Finals MVP honors. He followed that up by winning NBA MVP in 1978.

Trail Blazers Statement on passing of two-time NBA Champion and Hall of Famer, Bill Walton.



📝: https://t.co/nbKqN4cIgN pic.twitter.com/SbHkFD1vH4 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 27, 2024

After four seasons in Portland, Walton signed with his hometown San Diego Clippers (who became the L.A. Clippers in Walton's final year with the team), but injuries kept him from flourishing on the court.

We have lost one of the greatest players and personalities that this franchise, this sport and this region have ever known. Bill Walton is synonymous with Southern California basketball: a San Diego native, a UCLA phenom, a Clipper icon.



He defined the game as a player, a… pic.twitter.com/KAXvnG8Mkk — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 27, 2024

ESPN shares some of Bill Walton's best on-air moments

While one generation remembers Walton for his play on the court, another remembers him for his work as a colorful color analyst. Walton absolutely loved his job and had loads of fun talking hoop -- an other things, like his love for the Grateful Dead -- on TV.

One of our favorite Bill Walton memories 😆 RIP to the hilarious big man (via @espn) @DavePasch pic.twitter.com/mztN8m2rSD — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 27, 2024

There will never be another quite like Bill Walton.



His ESPN family will miss him dearly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mvS0Sh5iWZ — ESPN (@espn) May 27, 2024

There will never be another Bill. Love you & miss you my friend. pic.twitter.com/JiVJyQHIO4 — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) May 27, 2024

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, other NBA legends remember Bill Walton

Though they were never teammates, Walton and Abdul-Jabbar are synonymous with the UCLA dynasties of the 1960s and 1970s. Abdul-Jabbar sent a heartfelt tribute to his friend on X Monday afternoon.

"My very close friend, fellow Bruin and NBA rival Bill Walton died today. And the world feels so much heavier now," Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote. "On the court, Bill was a fierce player, but off the court he wasn't happy unless he did everything he could to make everyone around him happy. He was the best of us."

Today I had to say goodbye to

a great friend that I will always miss….@UCLAAthletics @UCLAMBB @NBA pic.twitter.com/JIA3sORJgY — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) May 27, 2024

I am sad today hearing that my comrade & one of the sports worlds most beloved champions & characters has passed. Bill Walton enjoyed life in every way. To compete against him & to work with him was a blessing in my life. Sorry for your loss Walton family. We’ll miss him too. Doc pic.twitter.com/GAEt1DRH8N — Julius Dr J Erving (@JuliusErving) May 27, 2024

Other tributes for Bill Walton

UCLA mourns the passing of two-time NCAA champion Bill Walton, a Naismith Hall of Fame inductee (1993) and charter member of the @UCLAAthletics Hall of Fame (1984).



𝑰𝑵 𝑴𝑬𝑴𝑶𝑹𝑰𝑨𝑴: https://t.co/VwZwd9uVDs pic.twitter.com/6GrCWvplK7 — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) May 27, 2024

Today we mourn the passing of legendary Hall of Famer Bill Walton. He was a true friend to the Hall and a persistent champion for what the sport can accomplish in the lives of those who play.



Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Bill’s contributions to the NBA and… pic.twitter.com/E96su9O9fJ — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) May 27, 2024

Bill Walton has passed away at the age of 71.



2x NCAA Champion

2x NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player

3x National College Player of the Year

3x First-Team All American

1993 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee



A legend of the game forever. pic.twitter.com/t8Bk16dpdx — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 27, 2024

.@JayBilas remembers Bill Walton ❤️



"He may have been the greatest college basketball player of all time. He was an all-time great pro as well. ... But more than that ... He was an absolutely magnificent, beautiful person that you just loved to be around at all times." pic.twitter.com/oolIQZxrbu — ESPN (@espn) May 27, 2024

Bill Walton was one of the greatest basketball players of all time – a champion at every level and the embodiment of unselfish team play. He was also a wonderful spirit full of curiosity, humor and kindness. We are poorer for his passing, and Michelle and I send our deepest… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2024

There is so much I could say about my friend, Bill Walton. He loved Life, and lived it on his terms. What a privilege to know him. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) May 27, 2024