Will Celtics close out Pacers on Monday night and advance to the NBA Finals? Dan Roche and Cedric Maxwell look back on the Celtics' comeback win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Indiana, and discuss if Boston can close out the Pacers with a Game 4 win on Monday night. They look at Jrue Holiday's game-saving steal at the end of Game 3, and the job that Joe Mazzulla has done on the Boston bench.