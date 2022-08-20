Bill "Spaceman" Lee suffers medical emergency while warming up for Savannah Bananas

BOSTON -- Former Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee collapsed on the mound while warming up for the Savannah Bananas in a nationally televised baseball game on Friday night.

The 75-year-old left-hander with the nickname "Spaceman" fell to the ground and required medical attention while warming up in the bullpen during the Bananas' game against the Party Animals. Though the scene looked to be critical, Lee eventually was deemed OK by the medical staff, and he walked off the field. The game -- which was airing on ESPN2 had paused while Lee was being attended to -- resumed shortly thereafter.

"He is back, he is OK, he is talking and he is feeling strong," team president Jared Orton told the crowd. "Bill is gonna be all right."

The Savannah Bananas are known for their colorful uniforms and in-game high jinks. Lee has naturally fit in well with the Bananas' energy. The Bananas tweeted a video of a spry Lee having some fun prior to Friday's game.

Just came onto the field from gates opening and casually found Bill Lee fighting Coach Viro. Think we’re in a fever dream rn. pic.twitter.com/cXvQu7Mv5Y — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 19, 2022

Lee, who pitched for the Red Sox from 1969-78 and was inducted into the team hall of fame in 2008, has remained active in baseball ever since his big league career ended in 1982. A lively personality, Lee has been an ambassador of the game for decades.