Bill Nye, joined by Celtics' star Jaylen Brown, gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Bill Nye the Science Guy received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. During the celebration, he was joined by an unlikely guest – Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Brown stood alongside Nye as a star was revealed for the beloved television star whose show inspired countless young students.

"What an honor it is to be here to speak on the life of and legacy of Bill Nye the Science Guy. My love for science runs deep. And I have Bill to thank for that. But not just for myself. But for a generation of students who grew up in the public school system possibly thinking that school was not for them," Brown said during the ceremony. "Bill was the bright spot in all of our day. When they rolled that TV out with the trolley, we knew what time it was."

Wearing his signature bow tie, Nye talked about how much the honor meant to him.

"It means the world to me. I think the word is verklempt. I'm whelmed. I'm on the edge of overwhelmed. I mean, I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!" Nye said.

Joel McHale, from left, Jaylen Brown, Bill Nye, and Ross Shafer attend a ceremony honoring Nye with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Nye's show won 19 Emmys in the 1990s while he took home seven himself.

Before he was on the show, Nye was an engineer at Boeing. He now runs a space exploration non-profit organization and mentors young scientists Brown was among those whose lives were changed by Nye.

"But Bill did not just teach science. He taught a generation of students from all walks of life to explore, to discover, to create, and also to ask questions," Brown told the crowd. "Bill this Walk of Fame is not just for an incredible career. It's also for the curiosity you spark, the doors you've opened, and the minds you continue to inspire all over the glove. Thank you from a generation of students who grew up watching you, listening to your voice. Thank you for changing the world one dad joke, one science experiment at the time."

So how did Brown and Nye develop a friendship? In November 2024, Brown posted on X, the social media site previously known as Twitter, "How can I meet Bill Nye the science guy?" adding a goat emoji for "greatest of all time."

A few weeks later, the pair met when the Celtics played the Washington Wizards. Months after that when Brown launched his new sneaker at the Museum of Science, Nye was a special guest.