Bill Belichick sports white jacket for Patriots' season opener in Miami

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick is 70 years old, in his 28th season as a head coach and 23rd season as head coach of the New England Patriots. At this point of his life and career, he's established certain expectations about his appearance on game day. Generally speaking, he's wearing a hoodie or jacket that's navy or gray, with perhaps a pop of red.

But when Belichick hit the field on Sunday in Miami, he showed he's not afraid to mix things up.

Belichick was wearing a white quarter-zip jacket on the field for pregame warmups -- a risky move after Labor Day in places outside of South Florida, and a new look overall for the coach.

Patriots.com's Mike Dussault, who has tracked Belichick's record in all of his sideline outfits, was taken aback by the development.

Woah woah woah... what have we here? https://t.co/mkvZGFAR4D — Mike Dussault (@MikeDussault19) September 11, 2022

Belichick once infamously mixed up his look by going with a red hoodie for Super Bowl XLII, a seemingly innocuous decision that nevertheless lives forever in the painful memories of Patriots fans.

Win or lose, the outcome of Sunday's game is unlikely to leave such a lasting memory.