"I'm super proud to have this tattoo": Patriots fan who got tattoo of Bill Belichick's face in 2019 has no regrets

Patriots fan who got tattoo of Bill Belichick's face in 2019 has no regrets

BRIDGEWATER - Bill Belichick's time with the Patriots may be over but he'll always have a permanent place in the life of one of his biggest fans.

"I'm just a big fan of tattoos in general," said Patriots fan Nicole Gavin.

WBZ spoke to Nicole Gavin back in 2019, after she'd tattooed Coach Belichick's game face, pencil behind the ear and all, on her leg.

"It's holding up great. The tattoo, I think this is three years later, still looks great.," said Gavin.

A diehard Patriots fan's Bill Belichick tattoo. (Photo credit: Nicole Gavin)

But now she's saying goodbye to Belichick begging an obvious question.

"I've had a few people today reach out to me, asking me are you going to change, are you going to cover it up, do you regret it? And I'm super proud to have this tattoo," said Gavin.

Tattoo artist Ryan Jones owner of Real Art Studios in Taunton is responsible for the body art.

"For me it was really about matching skin tones and capturing details that really show a likeness for his face," said artist Ryan Jones.

The face of a man Gavin calls a genius and her hero.

"I'm just a super big Patriots fan. I really just wanted that memory. I don't think anyone is ever going to forget him involved with the Patriots and what he's done over the last couple of decades," said Gavin, who is thankful for the memories Belichick created for her. "Thank you for everything. Literally have made every single weekend of football season a joy."