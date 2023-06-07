Bill Belichick has made sure Patriots players are clear on NFL's gambling policy

FOXBORO -- Sports gambling is pretty much everywhere these days, and now that it's legal in Massachusetts, Patriots fans can easily place a bet on just about anything and everything they want.

Patriots players on the other hand should stay away from putting any wagers on any NFL contest. The league policy states that players cannot bet on NFL games, and they cannot place bets while in NFL facilities.

As Bill Belichick has told his team this offseason, betting on NFL football is not a gamble worth taking.

The league's gambling policy is on everyone's minds with a handful of players being hit with penalties and suspensions for violating that policy in recent years. Just this week, it was reported that Colts cornerback (and former UMass Minuteman) Isaiah Rodgers was under investigation for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Rodgers was reportedly placing bets on his own team, which is a giant no-no in the NFL.

But don't expect this to become an issue in Foxboro. Belichick has made sure that his players are clear on the league's gambling policy with some extensive meetings on the matter during the team's offseason program.

"Bill Belichick actually talked about that in very large detail," defensive lineman Deatrich Wise said after Tuesday's OTA in Foxboro. "He always tells us what we need to do, what we need to stay away from. We had a whole meeting just about that. We do a good job of learning from coach Belichick."

The biggest case of a player being suspended for gambling on NFL games came in 2022, when receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season. In April, three players were suspended for at least a year for betting on NFL games, while two others were suspended for six games for placing bets while at their team's facilities.