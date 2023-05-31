Bill Belichick moves on from Patriots scheduling issue, says Joe Judge will "be involved in a lot of things"

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are back on the field for some OTA sessions this week, one week after being docked a pair of OTAs for violating NFL offseason rules.

That violation -- in which Joe Judge reportedly scheduled meetings that kept players in the building longer than allowed -- is all in the past, according to head coach Bill Belichick. He sidestepped questions about the violation in his first media availability of the offseason Wednesday morning.

"It's good to get back on the field. We had a situation with some scheduling in Phase 2," Belichick said inside Gillette Stadium. "Got that all worked out so good to be back here. There's a lot of work to do here in the spring but it's been good. Good participation in Phase 1 and Phase 2."

Belichick wouldn't go into any detail about the infraction or Judge's involvement, only saying it's "all in the past." He also wouldn't put the blame on any one person.

"I'm responsible for it. That's it," he said.

As for Judge's role in his second season back with the team, Belichick said that the Patriots will announce their coaching staff in the future. But it sounds like Judge will do a bit of everything.

"He'll do whatever I ask him to do. That might change from time to time," noted Belichick. "He'll be involved in a lot of things."

"Joe is great. Smart guy with a lot of experience," Belichick added. "He'll do whatever we need him to do, and he can do a lot."

It has been reported that Judge, who was an offensive coach last season, will serve as New England's assistant head coach this season.