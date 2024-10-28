Bill Belichick doesn't think the Patriots got enough for Josh Uche

FOXBORO -- It sounds like Bill Belichick doesn't think the New England Patriots got enough in return for linebacker Josh Uche. The Patriots reportedly traded Uche to the Chiefs on Monday, and only received a 2026 sixth-round pick from Kansas City.

"I think it's a great move for Kansas City," Belichick said Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN. "They didn't give up anything for him."

Belichick drafted Uche in 2020 while he was running the show in New England, and believes the fifth-year linebacker has a lot to offer Kansas City the rest of the season. He's baffled that it only took the Chiefs a future sixth-round pick to acquire the pass-rusher.

"I think it's a great trade for Kansas City. It sounds like the Patriots probably could have gotten more for him last week, but they tried to -- I donno, it sounds like it didn't work out. Then Kansas City got [DeAndre] Hopkins and they had to change the trade around."

The Chiefs acquired Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 fifth-round pick last week. It sounds like Belichick had some insider info that the Pats could have potentially landed a fifth-round pick or better for Uche had they made a move in Week 7.

Uche is a free agent after this season, and Belichick explained that if he leaves Kansas City, the Chiefs will get a compensatory pick. That pick will likely be a sixth-round pick in 2026, meaning Kansas City could essentially get Uche for nothing.

And if he plays well for the Chiefs and re-signs in the offseason, it's an even bigger win for Kansas City in Belichick's eyes.

Belichick says Uche will help the Chiefs this year

Uche didn't do much over his seven games with the Patriots this season, logging just two sacks and three QB hits. He was inactive for Sunday's comeback win over the Jets while the team explored trades.

Will Uche help the Chiefs the rest of the way in 2024?

"Absolutely," said Belichick. "Josh Uche is a really good rusher. He hasn't had a chance to rush much for the Patriots this year because they've been behind a lot. The situation hasn't been good.

"He had a big year two years ago," Belichick said of Uche's 11.5-sack season in 2022. "He'll have a lot of opportunities to rush in Kansas City and I think they'll help him. He has got surprising power for his size, excellent quickness, and quick get-off.

Belichick said that getting Uche is an "excellent addition" for a Chiefs team that needs some help in the pass-rush. Kansas City has just 15 sacks on the season (the same number as New England), which is tied for 24th in the NFL in 2024.