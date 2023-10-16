We now know why Bill Belichick takes down microphones at his postgame press conferences

FOXBORO -- It has been a painful Patriots season thus far, with the team falling to 1-5 after Sunday's loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. It's hard to find any positives in this dreadful start, or even enjoy a bit of a laugh here and there.

There are plenty of laughs going around, but they're at the expense of the Patriots. In New England, we're used to laughing at everyone else, but those days seem to be over.

At least we got a little bit of clarity on a very non-important and slightly humorous subject on Monday morning: What does Bill Belichick have against microphones at the postgame podium?

On Sunday, Belichick fumbled around with the NFL's microphone before addressing reporters after his team's 21-17 loss. It's not the first time Belichick has attempted to move the mic, only to get flustered and simply take it down off its stand.

It's sort of become a tradition with Belichick's pressers, which don't really offer much of anything else. And sabotaging the microphones would be a clever Belichickian way to get out of his postgame obligations.

But that's not what this is all about. On Monday morning's video call with reporters -- so there were no microphones in front of the head coach -- NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran asked Belichick why he keeps moving the microphones at the podium.

"So I can see you guys," Belichick fired back with a smile.

There you have it. That's what Belichick is going with, despite the fact that the microphones are nowhere near his eye level or in any way obstruct his line of sight. But it seems simple enough.

At least the head coach is still finding ways to have a few seconds of fun with reporters in an otherwise miserable season.