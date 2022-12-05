Bill Belichick is the highest-paid head coach in all sports

Sports Final: Is there any chance the Patriots can sneak into the playoffs?

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick's salary has been one of the best kept secrets in the world of sports. But that figure is now out there, and it is as massive as one would expect.

In fact, the Patriots head coach is the highest-paid head coach in all of sports, according to a new report by Sportico. Belichick's estimated annual earnings top $20 million, which puts him ahead of fellow NFL head coaches Pete Carroll ($15 million) and Sean McVay ($14 million).

The HIGHEST PAID COACHES IN SPORTS



Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are tops among the 29 coaches in U.S. sports who earn at least $8.5 million a year, including 12 each in the NFL and college football. pic.twitter.com/drLycktJjN — Sportico (@Sportico) December 5, 2022

Six of the seven highest paid coaches are in the NFL, with Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs the only outlier.

Belichick's annual salary is more than any of his players on the Patriots roster. He's even making more than Tom Brady, with the Buccaneers quarterback on the books for $15 million this season.

Belichick's massive salary is obviously justified with all of the past success from the head coach, whether it be the six Super Bowls he's won in New England or the 327 wins he's racked up over his career. But the Patriots are just 6-6 for the season and have loads of questions up and down the roster, leading to some fans to questioning the head coach's job security.

But given what Robert Kraft pays his head coach, the Patriots owner appears to be happy with everything Belichick has accomplished in New England.