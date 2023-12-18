Bill Belichick asked if he believes Robert Kraft has his back

FOXBORO -- Whether his team is 11-3 or 3-11, Bill Belichick's mindset remains the same: He's focused only on whichever team the Patriots have on the schedule for the current week. That is still the case, even as reports about his future in New England continue to circulate.

With the Patriots sitting at 3-11 this season, Belichick's job security has been a major topic over the last month. It's only ramping up as the season winds down and the Patriots set to sit out the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.

Early last week, NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported that owner Robert Kraft had already made up his mind to move on from Belichick at the end of the season following an embarrassing loss to the Colts in Germany. On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Belichick's future has not yet been determined, and could be decided based on how the team plays over the final weeks of the season.

Belichick's future has created a weekly whirlwind and Patriots players have constantly been asked about the subject. On Monday, Belichick said that he has addressed the rumors with his team, as they have "a lot of open conversations," the head coach said during his Monday morning interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

As for the latest report, Belichick was asked if he could confirm that no decision has been made yet.

"Nothing has changed," said Belichick. "We have Denver this week and will do all we can to get the team ready to play well against Denver."

Belichick, per usual, is ignoring all the noise outside of Gillette Stadium.

"I don't sit around and read and listen to talk radio. So I'm going to do what I do, and that's prepare our team to get ready for Denver," he said.

Kraft has been mum on Belichick's future as well, and the head coach was asked specifically if he believes that the team's owner has his back. Never wanting to speak for someone else, Belichick deflected the question.

"Yeah. Look, any questions you have for Mr. Kraft you should ask Mr. Kraft," he said.

A non-answer like that is pretty common practice for Belichick. But it will certainly make for some interesting talk radio fodder throughout the week. (Fodder that Belichick won't listen to, of course.)

Belichick was then asked if he wants to keep coaching the Patriots in 2024 and beyond. He put the focus back on the week ahead.

"I'm not getting into the past, the future, or anything else. I'm getting ready for Denver this week," he said.