Christmas Tree Shops closing for good, last chance to shop on Saturday
BOSTON - Saturday is the last day to go shopping at Christmas Tree Shops before they close for good.
There are eight stores still open in Massachusetts and two in New Hampshire. Everything in the stores is on sale for up to 90 percent off but gift cards and coupons are no longer being accepted.
As for what will happen to the stores, one in Sagamore will become a Spirit Halloween sometime later this month.
