'Unreal to see her in person': Beyoncé brings Renaissance World Tour to Foxboro

FOXBORO - Fans from all walks of life and all over the country came together for superstar Beyoncé's highly anticipated concert at Gillette Stadium.

From the vocals to the visuals, the moves and the message, Queen B's performance showcased a "Renaissance" in today's world.

The beehive got into formation to experience the tour as it rolled into New England.

To kick off the night, Governor Maura Healey officially welcomed Beyoncé to the state, saying in a tweet, "Beyoncé is playing @GilletteStadium tonight. Bring the energy and get ready to move 🐝"

"We're looking forward to seeing mother in all of her queen-ness and just really just trying to dive all the way into our renaissance and our new era as women of color in this world," said Beyoncé Fan Naomi Jones.

Fashion took centerstage as fans dressed to the nines in their finest hats and glittery garb fitting for the theme.

Beyonce fans outside Gillette Stadium CBS Boston

It's a sweet dream for some to finally be able to see an inspiration and a generational talent who resonates across cultures.

"I just know it's going to be unreal to see her in person, her beauty, her voice, I just know we're going to end up bawling our eyes out," said Beyonce Fan Savannah Najarro.

Some fans were hoping to get MBTA Commuter Rail tickets to the show, but those sold out in ten minutes.

The slow-moving traffic to get there, did not "break their souls" as some arrived early and got "cozy" in the parking lot.

"She has a powerful discography and I've always wanted to see her live and she doesn't go on tours that much anymore so it's kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Beyoncé Fan Roman Sckaal.

Beyonce performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro CBS Boston

Bringing the energy to Gillette, fans danced and sang their favorite songs. Some celebrated their weddings and birthdays at the concert.

The last time Beyoncé was in the region was in 2018 for her and her husband's On the Run Tour. Fans have been patiently waiting for the queen to grace them with her presence, talent, and message.

For some this is their second Renaissance stop, because once wasn't enough--when it comes to the Queen B.

"She's strong, she sets a great example, she's an activist she stands for something," said Beyoncé fan James Cutillo. "She can dance she can sing; she has visuals she just and incredible all-around great artist and human being."