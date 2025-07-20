Powerful storm knocks down trees and damages homes in Massachusetts

Power outages and Commuter Rail delays left behind in Beverly after storm knocks down trees

After a strong thunderstorm moved across Massachusetts Sunday afternoon and evening, utility companies and tree crews were out that night surveying all the damage left behind.

In Beverly, tree crews were out on Lakeshore Drive clearing streets of branches and leaves and chopping up the large trees brought down by the heavy rains and gusty winds. At least one large tree was ripped out of the ground and toppled over onto a home's driveway, crushing a car.

An uprooted tree outside a home in Beverly, Massachusetts on July 20, 2025. CBS Boston

Beverly Police said fallen trees have blocked off multiple roads. Late Sunday night, a little more than 250 customers were without power in the town. Police said they haven't received any reports of injuries from the storm.

The Commuter Rail was also experiencing delays on the Newburyport/Rockport line due to downed trees on the tracks. For the latest on the delays, riders are asked to check the MBTA's website.

Elsewhere, some communities like Framingham dealt with minor flooding from the heavy downpours.

Late Sunday night, there was a little more than 1,000 customers without power across Massachusetts, according to MEMA. Boston and Belchertown have the most customers without power.

The storm has since moved out and WBZ-TV meteorologists said the start of the week should be pleasant weather with low humidity and lots of sunshine. But there's potential for another heat wave later in the week, as temperatures climb into the 90s by the end of the week.