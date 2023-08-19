Person rescued after falling into hole outside Bethlehem Healing Temple in Boston

Person rescued after falling into hole outside Boston church

BOSTON - Firefighters came to the rescue early Saturday morning after a person fell into a hole outside a Boston church.

It happened outside the Bethlehem Healing Temple church on Blue Hill Avenue. Firefighters said the person fell 10 feet after a threshold collapsed at the church's entrance.

The person who fell was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston Fire said the sidewalk leading into the church is hollow.