Person rescued after falling into hole outside Bethlehem Healing Temple in Boston
BOSTON - Firefighters came to the rescue early Saturday morning after a person fell into a hole outside a Boston church.
It happened outside the Bethlehem Healing Temple church on Blue Hill Avenue. Firefighters said the person fell 10 feet after a threshold collapsed at the church's entrance.
The person who fell was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Boston Fire said the sidewalk leading into the church is hollow.
