Person rescued after falling into hole outside Bethlehem Healing Temple in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Firefighters came to the rescue early Saturday morning after a person fell into a hole outside a Boston church.

It happened outside the Bethlehem Healing Temple church on Blue Hill Avenue. Firefighters said the person fell 10 feet after a threshold collapsed at the church's entrance.

The person who fell was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston Fire said the sidewalk leading into the church is hollow.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 10:58 AM

