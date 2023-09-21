Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston's Logan Airport ranks near the bottom in new satisfaction study

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Passengers rank Logan Airport among the worst in new survey
Passengers rank Logan Airport among the worst in new survey 00:30

BOSTON - A new survey of air travelers does not have good news for Logan Airport.

The J.D. Power study on North American airport satisfaction has Logan fifth from the bottom, with a below-average score.

The survey looked at several categories including security, baggage claim and terminal facilities. Logan's "spaceship"-like Terminal E expansion opened to the public in August.

The only airports of comparable size scoring below Logan were Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Seattle-Tacoma, Toronto and Newark.

Detroit's airport came in first place. Click here for more on the story.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 21, 2023 / 9:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.