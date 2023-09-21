Boston's Logan Airport ranks near the bottom in new satisfaction study

Passengers rank Logan Airport among the worst in new survey

BOSTON - A new survey of air travelers does not have good news for Logan Airport.

The J.D. Power study on North American airport satisfaction has Logan fifth from the bottom, with a below-average score.

The survey looked at several categories including security, baggage claim and terminal facilities. Logan's "spaceship"-like Terminal E expansion opened to the public in August.

The only airports of comparable size scoring below Logan were Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Seattle-Tacoma, Toronto and Newark.

Detroit's airport came in first place. Click here for more on the story.