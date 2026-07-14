2 New England states beat out Massachusetts in "best states to move to" ranking

Massachusetts ranks highly on a new report of "The best states to move to in 2026" - but two other New England states have it beat.

The ranking from the ConsumerAffairs website puts Massachusetts at No. 6 on the list. Maine is just ahead in fifth, and New Hampshire took the top spot.

ConsumerAffairs said affordability and safety were two of the top factors it considered in coming up with the rankings.

New Hampshire ranked best state to move to

The report said New Hampshire got top marks for safety, qualify of life, healthcare and education.

"Plus, New Hampshire does not collect state sales tax or individual income tax from its residents," ConsumerAffairs said. "Such well-rounded metrics - and a 2.8% unemployment rate, the fourth lowest in the country - make the state attractive to movers."

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte celebrated taking the top spot on Tuesday after two years in the No. 2 spot.

"We're a beacon for economic opportunity, the safest state in the nation, and our qualify of life is unlike anywhere else," she said in a statement. "Anyone looking for lower taxes, more opportunity, and an unmatched quality of life should look no further than the Granite State - we'd love to have you!"

Where Massachusetts ranks

Massachusetts did move up two spots in the ranking from last year. ConsumerAffairs says the state is the best when it comes to healthcare and No. 3 for quality of life - but it's 40th in the nation when it comes to affordability.

A poll conducted last fall found that about one in three Massachusetts voters have considered leaving the state due to the high cost of living. Last year, the Boston area was ranked the most expensive place in the country to raise a child, and a report from March found that a single adult needs to make nearly $140,000 a year to "live comfortably" in Boston.