Here's the salary required to "live comfortably" in Boston, according to a new study

It's getting more expensive to afford a comfortable lifestyle in Boston, according to a new study.

The report from financial planning website SmartAsset found that a single adult needs to make $139,776 in order to "live comfortably" in the city. Last year, the amount was $133,378.

For a working family of four, the two adults need to make $368,742 in combined salary for comfortable living.

The salary required to live comfortably in Boston is the sixth-highest in the country, the study found. Four California cities are ahead of Boston, and New York City tops the list with a needed salary of just under $159,000 for one person and $337,875 for a family of four.

On the other end of the spectrum, San Antonio, Texas had the lowest salary required to live comfortably at $83,242 for a single adult and $192,608 for families.

What does it mean to "live comfortably?"

SmartAsset says living comfortably means making enough money to follow a 50/30/20 budget. Under that rule, 50% of post-tax income goes to needs like housing, health care and transportation, 30% to wants like travel and dining out, and 20% to save for the future and pay debts.

The study used the MIT Living Wage Calculator to come up with its salary requirements.

Affordability in Boston

The median household income in Boston, according to SmartAsset, is $97,791 - far below even a single adult's needed salary for a comfortable lifestyle.

The Boston Foundation's 2025 Housing Report Card found that a household income of more than $162,000 is needed just to afford a starter home in the Boston area. The cost of a starter home in Greater Boston is just over $500,000, the report found.

A poll conducted last fall found that one in three Massachusetts voters are considering leaving the state because of the high cost of living. The biggest strains on household budgets were identified as utility bills, health care costs, housing and groceries.