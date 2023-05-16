"Best Places to Live": See where New England cities landed on the US News ranking

BOSTON - A New England city has landed in the Top 10 of the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of the "Best Places to Live" in America for this year.

Portland, Maine is No. 7 on the list, ranking high in safety and quality of life.

"Maine's largest metro area and economic hub features cobblestone streets and ships sheltered within the island-specked waters of Casco Bay," the magazine says. "Artful living and farm-to-table dining are not just trends in Portland - they have been a way of life for years."

U.S. News bases its ranking of the 150 most populous metro areas on affordability, quality of life, desirability and the job market.

The next New England entry is Boston at No. 44. It's a steep drop-off from last year when Boston finished 18th on the overall ranking. Boston ranked sixth when it comes to quality of life - but 12th for most expensive.

Other regional cities appearing on the list are:

51. Manchester, NH

56. Hartford, Conn.

77. Worcester

86. Providence, R.I.

95. New Haven, Conn.

108. Springfield

Green Bay, Wisconsin was ranked No. 1 for its housing affordability, low crime and high air quality, the magazine said.

