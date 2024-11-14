These are the best elementary and middle schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News

Massachusetts non-profit is helping make higher education more diverse, accessible for students

BOSTON - U.S. News & World Report came out with its rankings of the best elementary and middle schools on Thursday, and most of the top performing schools that made the list are in the Boston area.

The rankings use public data from the Department of Education to look at more than 79,000 public schools, focusing on test score proficiency in math and reading/language arts "while accounting for student background and achievement." In case of a tie, U.S. News looks at student-teacher ratios to determine which school should be ranked higher.

"The data empowers families and communities to advocate for their children's education," U.S. News managing editor for education LaMont Jones said in a statement. "Research continues to indicate that how students perform academically at these early grade levels is a big factor in their success in high school and beyond."

A report earlier this year from WalletHub found that Massachusetts has the best school systems in the country. U.S. News put out its list of the best high schools in Massachusetts earlier this year.

Best elementary schools in Massachusetts

Here are the Top 10 elementary schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News:

Woodland Elementary School, Weston Burbank Elementary School, Belmont Swallow Union Elementary School, Dunstable Hardy Elementary School, Wellesley Benjamin G. Brown School, Somerville Ward Elementary School, Newton Mason-Rice Elementary School, Newton Hunnewell Elementary School, Wellesley Spring Street School, Shrewsbury Woodward Elementary School, Southboro

Best middle schools in Massachusetts

These are the Top 10 middle schools in Massachusetts, per the magazine:

Pierce School, Brookline Boston Latin School Clarke Middle School, Lexington William Diamond Middle School, Lexington Lawrence School, Brookline Chenery Middle School, Belmont High Rock School, Needham Weston Middle School Blanchard Middle School, Westford Lincoln School, Brookline