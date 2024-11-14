Watch CBS News
Local News

These are the best elementary and middle schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts non-profit is helping make higher education more diverse, accessible for students
Massachusetts non-profit is helping make higher education more diverse, accessible for students 02:46

BOSTON - U.S. News & World Report came out with its rankings of the best elementary and middle schools on Thursday, and most of the top performing schools that made the list are in the Boston area.

The rankings use public data from the Department of Education to look at more than 79,000 public schools, focusing on test score proficiency in math and reading/language arts "while accounting for student background and achievement." In case of a tie, U.S. News looks at student-teacher ratios to determine which school should be ranked higher.

"The data empowers families and communities to advocate for their children's education," U.S. News managing editor for education LaMont Jones said in a statement. "Research continues to indicate that how students perform academically at these early grade levels is a big factor in their success in high school and beyond."

A report earlier this year from WalletHub found that Massachusetts has the best school systems in the country. U.S. News put out its list of the best high schools in Massachusetts earlier this year.

Best elementary schools in Massachusetts

Here are the Top 10 elementary schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News:

  1. Woodland Elementary School, Weston
  2. Burbank Elementary School, Belmont
  3. Swallow Union Elementary School, Dunstable
  4. Hardy Elementary School, Wellesley
  5. Benjamin G. Brown School, Somerville
  6. Ward Elementary School, Newton
  7. Mason-Rice Elementary School, Newton
  8. Hunnewell Elementary School, Wellesley
  9. Spring Street School, Shrewsbury
  10. Woodward Elementary School, Southboro

Best middle schools in Massachusetts

These are the Top 10 middle schools in Massachusetts, per the magazine:

  1. Pierce School, Brookline
  2. Boston Latin School
  3. Clarke Middle School, Lexington
  4. William Diamond Middle School, Lexington
  5. Lawrence School, Brookline
  6. Chenery Middle School, Belmont
  7. High Rock School, Needham
  8. Weston Middle School
  9. Blanchard Middle School, Westford
  10. Lincoln School, Brookline
Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.