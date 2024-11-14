These are the best elementary and middle schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News
BOSTON - U.S. News & World Report came out with its rankings of the best elementary and middle schools on Thursday, and most of the top performing schools that made the list are in the Boston area.
The rankings use public data from the Department of Education to look at more than 79,000 public schools, focusing on test score proficiency in math and reading/language arts "while accounting for student background and achievement." In case of a tie, U.S. News looks at student-teacher ratios to determine which school should be ranked higher.
"The data empowers families and communities to advocate for their children's education," U.S. News managing editor for education LaMont Jones said in a statement. "Research continues to indicate that how students perform academically at these early grade levels is a big factor in their success in high school and beyond."
A report earlier this year from WalletHub found that Massachusetts has the best school systems in the country. U.S. News put out its list of the best high schools in Massachusetts earlier this year.
Best elementary schools in Massachusetts
Here are the Top 10 elementary schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News:
- Woodland Elementary School, Weston
- Burbank Elementary School, Belmont
- Swallow Union Elementary School, Dunstable
- Hardy Elementary School, Wellesley
- Benjamin G. Brown School, Somerville
- Ward Elementary School, Newton
- Mason-Rice Elementary School, Newton
- Hunnewell Elementary School, Wellesley
- Spring Street School, Shrewsbury
- Woodward Elementary School, Southboro
Best middle schools in Massachusetts
These are the Top 10 middle schools in Massachusetts, per the magazine:
- Pierce School, Brookline
- Boston Latin School
- Clarke Middle School, Lexington
- William Diamond Middle School, Lexington
- Lawrence School, Brookline
- Chenery Middle School, Belmont
- High Rock School, Needham
- Weston Middle School
- Blanchard Middle School, Westford
- Lincoln School, Brookline