List of "best colleges for long-term career success" includes 8 Massachusetts schools

A new report from LinkedIn names the "best colleges for long-term career success," and several universities in Massachusetts make the Top 50 list.

LinkedIn said it took several factors into consideration for the ranking, including job placement rates, promotions, internships and how many alumni started their own company after graduating.

MIT is 4th on the list. The Cambridge school stands out for entrepreneurship and executive experience, LinkedIn says. MIT graduates also score top internships and are in-demand among recruiters, according to the ranking. MIT was recently ranked highly on the Princeton Review's "best value" list for private colleges.

Also appearing in the Top 10 is Harvard University at No. 6 and Babson College in seventh. Like MIT, LinkedIn says Harvard also stands out for entrepreneurship and C-suite experience.

Babson, a business school in Wellesley, is recognized by LinkedIn for its "network strength." Babson alumni are known for their data science skills, "human computer interaction" and entrepreneurship, according to LinkedIn.

Another business college, Bentley University in Waltham is 15th, followed by Tufts University at No. 16. Bentley is a "top 5 school for internships and recruiter demand," LinkedIn says.

Rounding out the Massachusetts representation on the list are Boston College at No. 22, WPI at No. 39 and Boston University at No. 43.

Elsewhere in New England, Dartmouth College in New Hampshire was No. 9, Brown University in Rhode Island was No. 14, Yale University was ranked No. 19, Connecticut's Fairfield University was No. 28, Bryant University in Rhode Island was No. 38, Trinity College in Connecticut was No. 42 and Providence College was No. 49.

Princeton University ranked first on the list. Click here to see the complete ranking.