These Massachusetts schools landed on the Princeton Review's "Best Value Colleges" list

UMass president on how schools can survive with funding under fire from Trump admin

The Princeton Review is out with its list of the "best value colleges," and the rankings show that there are multiple schools in Massachusetts that may appeal to those looking for an affordable education.

UMass Amherst is the state's sole representative on the ranking of the Top 50 best value public colleges, coming in at No. 41.

For students from Massachusetts, the cost of tuition, housing, food and other fees adds up to $38,455 a year. For out-of-state students it's $61,727.

Last fall, UMass Amherst said it would give free tuition to students from families making less than $75,000 a year.

"It's important that students with the greatest financial need understand how affordable a UMass education can be," Chancellor Javier Reyes said in a statement.

Private colleges in Massachusetts on "best value" list

There were several more institutions from Massachusetts making the Top 50 "best value" list for private colleges.

Coming in third was MIT. While the cost of attending MIT before getting any financial aid is nearly $90,000, the Cambridge school said last fall that students from families making under $200,000 annually would not be charged tuition, which is more than $64,000.

"The cost of college is a real concern for families across the board, and we're determined to make this transformative educational experience available to the most talented students, whatever their financial circumstances," MIT President Sally Kornbluth said in a statement.

Williams College in Williamstown is 7th on the list, followed by Harvard University at No. 8. Harvard also announced a "significant expansion of financial aid" earlier this year to make tuition free to more middle-class families.

Wellesley College is 22nd, Amherst College is 29th, Babson College is No. 41 and Tufts University rounds out the list at No. 50.

Princeton Review editor-in-chief says schools featured in the "best value" rankings offer great academics and career services while also keeping prices relatively low or giving students generous financial aid packages.