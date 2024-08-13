Farm in Massachusetts named a top U.S. apple picking spot by Yelp

AMESBURY - It's almost apple-picking season. And a few New England orchards have made Yelp's list of the best spots to pick apples across the entire country.

Yelp said it analyzed reviews to come up with "all-time list of spots to go apple picking in the U.S." Landing at the No. 3 spot is Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury.

"This 145-acre farm is known for their award winning hard cider and apple cider donuts," Yelp writes. "Be sure to check out their farm store for special seasonal items including freshly harvested produce, farmhouse decor, and homemade jams."

When is apple picking season?

At Cider Hill Farm, apple-picking begins in late August and runs through mid-October. Some of the varieties harvested in August include Earlymac, Redfree, William's Pride and Burgundy. Pick-your-own pricing ranges from $12 for about 10 apples to $40 for a half bushel of roughly 50 apples.

Reviews say that while the farm can be packed on fall weekends, it offers scenic views, a wide selection of apples and "some of the best apple cider donuts in the area."

"This apple picking farm is the perfect way to jump start your fall season," one visitor said. "There were so many rows of apple trees of different varieties, and they all tasted so good."

New England apple farms on Yelp list

Right behind Cider Hill Farm at No. 4 was Libby and Son U-Pick in Limerick, Maine. The orchard was highlighted by Yelp for its "acres of pick-your-own apples, blueberries, raspberries, and peaches," along with its homemade donuts, smoothies, jams and pickles.

Rogers Orchards - Sunnymount in Southington, Connecticut was 12th on the list and Blue Jay Orchards in Bethel, Connecticut was 19th.

Coming in 23rd was Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. Just west of Hampton Beach, the farm bills itself as New Hampshire's oldest and largest apple orchard.